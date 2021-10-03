Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $142.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 189.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.