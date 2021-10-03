LiquidApps Trading Up 6.2% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $59,767.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

