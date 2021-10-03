LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $45,274.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,058,185,037 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,412,586 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

