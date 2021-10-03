Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $10.88 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00005870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $342,403.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00354810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.