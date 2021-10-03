Lido Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

EFG stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

