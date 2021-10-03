Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,085,000 after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

ACN stock opened at $324.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.29. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

