Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

