Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

