Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.32.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

