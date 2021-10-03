Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $68.61 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

