Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 15,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,777. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

