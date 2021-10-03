LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

