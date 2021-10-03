Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in September

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,600. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGRDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

