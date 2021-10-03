Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $129,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,201.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,238.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,209.79.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

