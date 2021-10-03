Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,003 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.56% of Nasdaq worth $164,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,186,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $193.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

