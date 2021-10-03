Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,594 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.74% of NVR worth $131,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,785.33 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,868.01 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4,936.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.