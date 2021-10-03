Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,622 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.91% of Apollo Global Management worth $131,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,680,190 shares of company stock worth $159,259,916. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

