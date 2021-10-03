Legal & General Group Plc Has $148.64 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,429,038 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $148,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

