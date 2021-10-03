Legal & General Group Plc Has $144.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Fortive worth $144,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 14.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,197,000 after purchasing an additional 368,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.02 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.