Legal & General Group Plc Has $136.19 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,340 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $136,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $134.66 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.20 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

