Legal & General Group Plc Buys 738,767 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,767 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $167,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

