Legal & General Group Plc Buys 62,337 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $154,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

