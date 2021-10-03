Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 165,324 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429,038 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Halliburton worth $148,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 402,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Halliburton by 53.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 581,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 201,277 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

