Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $315.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $315,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ameren by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. 917,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,002. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.