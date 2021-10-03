Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $7,918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,791 shares of company stock worth $24,691,478 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

