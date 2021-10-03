Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lowered by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,130,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $336,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $158.03. 259,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,889. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.