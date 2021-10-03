Lance Torgerson Sells 5,690 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

CVEO stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $321.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

