Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Laird Superfood worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth $542,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSF. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laird Superfood Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.