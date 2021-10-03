Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 50,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $451.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $56.98.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

