Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224,179 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.