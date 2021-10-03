Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $315,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,245 shares of company stock worth $2,931,665. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

