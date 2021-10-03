Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,207,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $868,884,000 after purchasing an additional 189,621 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 242,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.74. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

