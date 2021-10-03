KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KOSÉ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

