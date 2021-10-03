Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

NYSE KTB opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

