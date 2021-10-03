Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

RDSMY opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

