KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

