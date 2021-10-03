KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.