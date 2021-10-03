KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

