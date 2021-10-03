Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOMOF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50.

