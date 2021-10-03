Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) vs. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Head-To-Head Review

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -33.33 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 37.48 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -0.95

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kodiak Sciences and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

