KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $632.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

