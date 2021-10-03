Klever Hits Market Capitalization of $128.68 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $128.68 million and $1.45 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00144838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,995.06 or 1.00002191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.33 or 0.07109909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.