Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ KAII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,450. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,840,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.