Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.02. 41,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,278. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.