Kineko (KKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $65,697.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.48 or 0.99791702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.70 or 0.07087400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.