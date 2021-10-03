Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $45,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

