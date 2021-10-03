Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.65. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.42. The stock had a trading volume of 801,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

