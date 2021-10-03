Keybank National Association OH Sells 19,287 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

