Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 441,545 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

