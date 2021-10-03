Keybank National Association OH Has $1.37 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

